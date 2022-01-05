Kirkland's Newest Fire Station Responds To 1st Calls

KIRKLAND, WA — Kirkland's Fire Station 24 is officially in service, and its firefighters responded to the first calls from their new home on Wednesday, according to city officials.

The city cut the ribbon at the new station in North Juanita back in December, celebrating the completion of a facility meant to boost response times in the area and help keep firefighters safe. The station was built with several modern features, including airlocks and a decontamination bay, along with seismic upgrades to ensure emergency calls are uninterrupted even during a major earthquake.

Kirkland’s new Fire Station 24 responded to its first call today! Thank you to our first responders, and to everyone who made the new station a reality! Thanks Kirkland Fire @IAFF2545! pic.twitter.com/ut30eBbfzz

— Kirkland, Washington (@kirklandgov) January 5, 2022

"The station is designed to protect the health of those who are responding and to empower them to be even more efficient than they already are," said Kirkland City Councilmember Toby Nixon last month. "It provides quick access to the apparatus bay from every location within the station. Responding to the lessons learned with the COVID-19 early pandemic response, it also provides a decontamination room with exterior access."



According to the city, Fire Station 24's location, just north of Juanita Elementary School, helps ensure firefighters can respond to emergencies in the Juanita and Finn Hill areas in six minutes or less.

Work is scheduled to begin on another new fire station later this year in Totem Lake.



