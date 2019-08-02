Kirloskar Electric (NSE:KECL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (NSE:KECL) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Kirloskar Electric's Debt?

As you can see below, Kirloskar Electric had ₹2.95b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹3.10b a year prior. However, it also had ₹156.3m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹2.79b.

NSEI:KECL Historical Debt, August 2nd 2019 More

How Strong Is Kirloskar Electric's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kirloskar Electric had liabilities of ₹4.57b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹1.11b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹156.3m in cash and ₹425.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹5.10b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the ₹608.4m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Kirloskar Electric would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Kirloskar Electric will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year Kirloskar Electric actually shrunk its revenue by 20%, to ₹2.9b. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Kirloskar Electric's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable ₹448m at the EBIT level. Reflecting on this and the significant total liabilities, it's hard to know what to say about the stock because of our intense dis-affinity for it. Like every long-shot we're sure it has a glossy presentation outlining its blue-sky potential. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it lost ₹314m in the last year. So we think buying this stock is risky, like walking through a minefield with a mask on. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Kirloskar Electric's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.