How Do Kirloskar Industries Limited’s (NSE:KIRLOSIND) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll evaluate Kirloskar Industries Limited (NSE:KIRLOSIND) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kirloskar Industries:

0.11 = ₹2.1b ÷ (₹24b - ₹6.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Kirloskar Industries has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Kirloskar Industries's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Kirloskar Industries's ROCE is meaningfully below the Metals and Mining industry average of 15%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Kirloskar Industries's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

You can see in the image below how Kirloskar Industries's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:KIRLOSIND Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note Kirloskar Industries could be considered a cyclical business. How cyclical is Kirloskar Industries? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Kirloskar Industries's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kirloskar Industries has total liabilities of ₹6.0b and total assets of ₹24b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 24% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.