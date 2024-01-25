Dozens of kids inside when bus crashes through indoor skate park near Seattle’s Yesler Terrace

A Metro bus crashed through an indoor skate park near Seattle’s Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Wednesday night as dozens of students skated inside.

The building at the corner of South Jackson Street and 16th Avenue South is rented by the nonprofit Skate Like a Girl Seattle Chapter.

At least 30 people, mostly middle school to college aged students, were inside during the crash.

Program Manager Spirit Miska shared the moments of what it was like when the bus went through the wall.

“And all of a sudden, you smell like dirt, and dust from the outside area, and the dust falling from the beams,” Miska said.

A Metro bus crashed into an indoor skate park near Seattle's Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Jan. 24, 2024.

KIRO 7 also spoke with those on board the King County Metro bus. Armand Shahbazian says it all happened in a matter of seconds and once he looked up, he saw the skaters inside the building.

“You could like see the people in the building and they were looking at us and we were looking at them,” Shahbazian said.

Miska says while she is thankful no one was near the wall the bus hit, the group will now have to relocate elsewhere and it’s not clear where.

“But this space was truly ours. And now, we don’t know what’s next,” Miska said.

While Miska and everyone impacted is frustrated from the situation, she is thankful no one was hurt and that the community is rallying around them.

“For now, we don’t know where we are keeping our things. We are just really thankful and grateful for our community members taking their time to load things and also hold on to our items for safe keeping,” Miska said.

Seattle Fire said there was also no major structural damage to the building upon initial review.











