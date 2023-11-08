Kiroli Park reopens with new safety improvements
Kiroli Park reopens with new safety improvements
Kiroli Park reopens with new safety improvements
Home equity loans and personal loans are popular ways to pay for home improvements. Find out which is best for you.
Another Meta whistleblower has testified before Congress regarding teen safety issues on the likes of Instagram. He told a Senate subcommitee that "we cannot trust them with our children."
Automakers have lavished front-seat passengers with the best and latest safety gear, but the second row hasn't gotten the same level of attention.
Waze's latest feature focuses on safety and will give you the knowledge needed to make an informed choice about the route you're taking.
GM's autonomous vehicle Cruise division may have kept its vehicles on the streets even though it knew they had problems recognizing children.
Final Cut Pro is now further optimized for Apple silicon to offer improved object tracking.
'Saved my tires!' Over 44,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure — grab it on sale.
The "Friends" and "The Whole Nine Yards" star died at age 54 on Oct. 28.
Google has ended its agreement with real estate developer Landlease for its San Francisco Bay Project, effectively scrapping its plans to build a campus with thousands of homes for employees and locals.
A Frontier AI taskforce established by the U.K. back in June to prepare for the AI Safety Summit held this week is on course to be a permanent fixture, as the U.K. bids to take a leadership role on AI policy in the future. The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak today formally announced the launch of the AI Safety Institute, a "global hub based in the U.K. and tasked with testing the safety of emerging types of AI." Now the government has confirmed that it will be led by Ian Hogarth -- an investor, founder and engineer who had also chaired the taskforce -- and that Yoshuo Bengio, one of the most prominent people in the field of AI, will be taking the lead on the production of its first report.
The video streamer is also increasing the frequency of its Bedtime and Take a Break reminders.
Kaiber, the generative AI creative studio behind the music videos of popular artists Kid Cudi and Linkin Park, announced today the launch of its new mobile app to give creators, musicians and artists a range of AI tools, including text-to-video, image-to-video and video-to-video. Like other AI video generators (Runway, Meta’s Make-A-Video and Google’s Imagen Video), Kaiber allows users to either upload images/videos or type in their own ideas to generate animated content.
The show's fans are buzzing about a record-setting maneuver used by a player to gain immunity.
To get approved for a personal loan, you need to understand common personal loan requirements, how to prequalify, and how to get a loan online.
The WNBA's plans to expand to Portland are tabled for the foreseeable future.
The biggest news stories this morning: Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, Tesla’s Autopilot was not to blame for fatal 2019 Model 3 crash, US government establishes AI Safety Institute.
Ahead of the AI Safety Summit starting tomorrow morning taking place outside of London in Bletchley Park, today, the U.K. government has confirmed more details about who is actually going to be attending the event. Organizers have said that some of the headline conversation topics will include the idea of catastrophic risk in AI; how to identify and respond to it; and establishing an agreed concept of "frontier AI."
Despite the ongoing technological decoupling between China and the West, both sides are converging to discuss the threat that runaway artificial intelligence may pose to humanity. Wu Zhaohui, China's vice minister of Science and Technology, has led a delegation to attend the landmark AI safety summit organized by the U.K. government this week. Aside from Wu, a group of academics, including Andrew Yao, one of China's most prominent computer scientists, are on the attendee list, reported Financial Times.
It's strange times we're living in when a blockchain billionaire, not the usual Big Tech suspects, is the one supplying the compute capacity needed to develop generative AI. It was revealed yesterday that Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of blockchain startups Stellar, Ripple and Mt Gox and aerospace company Vast, launched a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that purchased 24,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs to build data centers that'll lease capacity to AI projects. Already, the cluster of GPUs -- worth an estimated half a billion dollars and among the largest in the world -- is being used by startups Imbue and Character.ai for AI model experimentation, claims Eric Park, the CEO of a newly formed organization, Voltage Park, that's charged with running and managing the data centers.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the U.K. is hosting what it has described as the first event of its kind, the "AI Safety Summit" at Bletchley Park, the historic site that was once home to the World War 2 Codebreakers and now houses the National Museum of Computing. "We're going to play the summit we've been dealt," Gina Neff, executive director of the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge, speaking at an evening panel last week on science and safety at the Royal Society.