Kirsten Bridegan delivers Bexley Box to Palatka Police Department

Kirsten Bridegan, the widow of Jared Bridegan, brought her family to visit the Palatka Police Department on Friday to deliver a “Bexley Box.”

The boxes are in honor of her late husband, who was the victim of homicide in Jacksonville Beach in February of 2022.

The Bexley Boxes, which contain stuffed animals, toys, coloring books, diapers, and other items, have been distributed to law enforcement agencies across the county in memory of Jared Bridegan and his daughter Bexley, who was with her father the night of his death.

The boxes contain items to comfort children who have to spend extended periods in the care of law enforcement after a tragedy.

Jared’s family has created the Bridegan Foundation, which works to make sure every law enforcement agency that wants a comfort box will receive one.

The first “Bexley Box” was given to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, where Bexley spent time the night of her father’s death.

Police Chief Jason Shaw said he would like to, “thank Kristen and the Bridegan Foundation for the wonderful gift. We will put it to good use as we serve the families and children within our community”.

For more information on the Bridegan Foundation, click here.

