Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been engaged for 4 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been together since 2016. Christopher Polk/Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons met in 2015 and keep details of their relationship quite private.

The two have been engaged for four years and just announced they're expecting their second child.

Dunst and Plemons have spoken about each other a few times in interviews.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

2015: They met on the set of "Fargo" while filming season two.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst met in 2015 on the set of "Fargo." Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The two met while filming "Fargo" in Alberta, Canada in 2015. On the show, they played married high-school sweethearts Peggy and Ed.

They seemed to hit it off immediately. According to E! News, Plemons talked about working with Dunst at PaleyFest in 2015. "It was a gift," he said.

"I loved Kirsten's work for a long time, and I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person, and we're both actors that just … have fun with the material."

April 2016: Dunst split from her then-boyfriend and was later spotted kissing Plemons.

Their relationship officially started in 2016. Christopher Polk/Getty

Not long after meeting Plemons, Dunst and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund broke up after dating for over four years.

Two months later, she was photographed kissing Plemons.

During a 2019 interview with Porter Edit, Dunst reflected on meeting Plemons back in 2015. She said she "knew he was going to be my soulmate," and added that he was her favorite actor.

"I just knew he would be in my life forever," she said. "I didn't know what capacity that would be at the time. When the show was over, I just missed him terribly. We didn't get together until a year later."

She continued, "We were both smart enough that we were wondering if the connection was just because we were working together. But it was real."

January 2017: The couple got engaged.

Jesse Plemons proposed to Kirsten Dunst in 2017. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

At the start of 2017, Page Six reported that Dunst and Plemons were engaged.

Dunst talked about some of the details during a June 2017 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," when she confirmed their engagement.

Story continues

"We got together a year after [meeting]," she said. "We became really good friends first."

When Fallon asked how the proposal went, she said, "I was a little sick when he did it, which was funny. But that's good, in sickness and in health, so that works."

She also said she had an idea that the proposal was coming, joking, "I could tell on my dad's face at Christmas. He's a bad liar."

May 2017: Dunst hinted at the idea of starting a family.

Kirsten Dunst wanted to start a family with Jesse Plemons shortly after the engagement. Dave M. Benett/Getty

During an interview with Marie Claire UK, Dunst talked about being ready to have a child, stating, "It's time to have babies and chill."

She added, "I wasn't one of those, 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much."

"That love is just like … you can't experience that unless you have a kid," she continued. "I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

January 2018: Dunst announced that she was pregnant.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst announced their pregnancy in 2018. Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Before the two could officially tie the knot, Dunst revealed she was pregnant during an ad campaign for Rodarte's latest collection.

In the photos on Rodarte's Instagram, Dunst is pictured cradling her pregnant stomach while modeling a new dress.

In a 2019 interview with Porter Edit, she said that she thought it would be hard to get pregnant.

"I thought I would have a hard time getting pregnant, but it was a surprise," she said. "If I hadn't met Jesse, I would have frozen my eggs. [But] it feels like I lucked out."

May 8, 2018: The couple welcomed their first son.

The couple's son, Ennis Howard Plemmons, was born on May 8, 2018. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Dunst gave birth to the couple's first son, Ennis Howard Plemons, on May 8.

During a 2019 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Dunst joked about the name choice, saying she knew her son would struggle with nicknames.

"Come on, you just stick a 'P' in front of it," she said. "There's also anus. That's not a great one."

She explained how they chose the name, saying, "It's like an old cowboy name … we found it online. You know, on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, 'We like that. It sounds cool.'"

August 2019: Dunst said wedding planning is still on the table.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons plan on having a wedding. George Pimentel/Getty

Two years after getting engaged, Dunst talked about wedding planning with Us Weekly.

"We're definitely going to have a wedding eventually, but probably [a] small [ceremony] at home or something, like, really intimate, not a big wedding," she said.

Dunst addressed questions about why they hadn't gotten married yet in an interview with Porter Edit.

"We're about as married as you can get," she said. "We have a kid together."

She added, "My mom was like, 'But when are you guys getting married?' And I said, 'Mom, I'm not going to get married when I'm pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean, we're paying for this wedding. I'm paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it.'"

August 29, 2019: The family of three made their first public appearance together and Plemons had some sweet words to say about Dunst.

The family made their debut at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Emma McIntyre/Getty

The world got its first official look at Ennis when the family attended Dunst's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, where Plemons had the chance to say a few words about Dunst.

He recalled the first time they met waiting for a flight at the Los Angeles International Airport, according to Vulture.

He said he remembered "every detail" of their exchange.

"I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming human being that she is," he said. "It was truly in an instant."

In response, Dunst said to Plemons, "You are my everything, and I never thought I would have a partner that understands me the way that you do."

September 2019: Dunst cleared up rumors that they were already married.

Jesse Plemons referred to Kirsten Dunst as his wife at the Walk of Fame ceremony. David Livingston/Getty

During the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony, Dunst and Plemons confused fans when they referred to each other as "husband" and "wife."

At one point during his speech, Plemons said, "Seeing the kind of mother and wife, daughter, sister, friend, and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you."

Dunst cleared things up during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and said, "Fiancé, we're not married yet."

June 2020: They spent time in Australia during quarantine.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst quarantined in Australia at the height of the pandemic. Steve Granitz/Getty

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Dunst said that she was staying in Australia with Plemons and their son.

"We wanted to get out of the city, out of Auckland, so we rented a house for our son to have some grass to run around on," she explained.

She added, "Yesterday, we let [Ennis] be naked all day and he'd pee outside in the grass. He thought it was so funny."

September 2020: Plemons spoke about their relationship.

Jesse Plemons knew it was love at first sight. Frazer Harrison/Getty

During an interview with The New York Times, Plemons spoke about his relationship with Dunst.

"I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," he said when talking about their first meeting.

Dunst also had some kind words to say about Plemons.

"He works so hard at what he does," she said. "He takes everything very seriously and embeds himself very deeply."

March 31, 2021: Dunst announced she was pregnant with her second child.

Kirsten Dunst announced her second pregnancy in 2021. MEGA/Getty

Dunst announced her second pregnancy on the cover of "W" magazine.

The cover featured photos of Elle Fanning, Dunst, and Sophia Coppola. In Dunst's photo, she is seen cradling a baby bump in a Rodarte dress.

In an Instagram post, "W" wrote, "For her second pregnancy debut---this time, in the pages of W---Dunst once again turned to her friends, Rodarte designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy."

Read the original article on Insider