Kirsten Larsen Schultz, North Hampton School Board Candidate

Kirsten Larsen Schultz

Age (as of Election Day)

47

Position sought (including ward or district number if applicable)

North Hampton School Board, 2-year term

Party Affiliation

Republican

Family

Husband Shawn and daughter, third grade

Does anyone in your family work in politics or government?

No

Education

BA Communications, BA Russian, MBA with a concentration in Marketing Marketing Consultant, 26 years

Previous or Current Elected or Appointed Office



NH State Rep, Somersworth, 2010-2012; Vice-Chair, North Hampton Economic Development Committee, 2017-2019

Campaign website

larsenschultz.com

Why are you seeking elective office?

As a mom of a third-grader, I know firsthand how challenging the pandemic has been for our children. I seek to be a voice for North Hampton parents and the community to ensure academic excellence in an emotionally safe learning environment. Most importantly I hope to engage parents and the community through transparent communication in order to strengthen the heart of our community — our school.

The single most pressing issue facing our (board, district, etc.) is _______, and this is what I intend to do about it.

Being an advocate for parents in our collaborative effort to create an emotionally safe learning environment where students can excel both personally and academically.

What are the critical differences between you and the other candidates seeking this post?

First and foremost, I appreciate and respect any North Hampton resident that volunteers their time to be an active participant of our North Hampton Boards and Committees. The biggest difference in what I would bring to this position if elected, would be transparency and open dialogue within the community. I am an actively engaged member of the community and would look to find ways to use my knowledge and connections for the best interest of our parents and students.

If you are a challenger, in what way has the current board or officeholder failed the community (or district or constituency)

Describe the other issues that define your campaign platform.

Academic Excellence, Parent Advocacy, Anti-Bullying

What accomplishments in your past would you cite as evidence you can handle this job?

Already a proven community advocate: A few highlights of my community involvement most related to serving on the School Board:



Winnacunnet High School ELO Community partner since 2015, Partner of the Year 2017; offering informational interviews to full marketing internships to students interested in pursuing marketing.

Winnacunnet High School Community Advisory Board since June 2017

North Hampton School PAL and in classroom volunteer including weekly participation in Forest Fridays, pre-Covid Pandemic

Founder of North Hampton Talks, North Hampton Community Dialogue, and Parents Forum for SAU 21 Facebook Groups. All places where the community can come together to openly discuss topics that matter to them.

Most recently founded a North Hampton based non-profit, Act Local, LLC with the mission of community coming together to help those in need in our North Hampton community

The best advice ever shared with me was:

Always be respectful of others even if you do not agree with them.

What else would you like voters to know about yourself and your positions?

I continually seek ways to foster open dialogue, transparency, and community engagement as well as ways to promote and serve our wonderful North Hampton community.

My favorite quote: "The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members." — Coretta Scott King

This article originally appeared on the Hampton-North Hampton Patch