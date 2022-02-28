Kirstie Alley defends, deletes criticized tweet on Russia-Ukraine conflict





Actress Kirstie Alley took to Twitter this weekend to defend a now-deleted tweet about the Ukraine-Russia conflict that drew backlash from many on social media.

In a tweet on Friday, the "Cheers" actress wrote that she was being quiet about Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine because "I don't know what's real or what is fake in this war."

She added, "I'll pray instead."

Alley deleted the tweet after facing sharp criticism, including from "Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who has been posting live updates on the situation while in Kyiv.

"Dear Kirstie, We haven't spoken in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering. That same energy is needed right now," he wrote in response to Alley's tweet, according to Page Six.

He added, "No one needs your prayer if you don't know what's real or fake."

Alley tweeted again Friday, defending her previous message.

"I'm sorry that I'm not an expert on APPARENTLY EVERYTHING.. like some of you jack wagons," she wrote. "It's ok to admit you don't know things."

On Saturday, Alley tweeted a link to a document with organizations worth supporting in Ukraine.

Alley has previously deleted her tweets after they drummed up criticism, notably in 2020 when she removed a tweet that dubbed the Academy Awards "OSCAR ORWELL" in relation to its then-new diversity standards.

Alley later issued an apology, calling her original Orwell reference "a poor analogy."