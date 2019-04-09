Trump denies plans to reinstate family separation, creating more confusion over immigration policy

The Trump administration’s immigration policy, already in flux after the ousting of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen over the weekend, was thrown into further confusion Tuesday when the president denied he intended to reinstitute large-scale separations of parents and children at the border.

Nielsen’s reported reluctance to bring back the policy of family separation, which she had defended when it was first in place, was widely believed to be behind her sudden resignation on Sunday.

In a brief meeting with reporters, Trump also claimed, inaccurately, that the policy originated with President Barack Obama.

And, making things even less clear, he implied that the policy of detaining adults who cross the border illegally and removing their children was an effective deterrent to illegal immigration. He said migrants seeking asylum from violence in their homelands were “coming ... like ‘let’s go to Disneyland.’”

“Now I’ll tell you something, once you don’t have it, that’s why you have many more people coming,” Trump said, referring to family separations. “They’re coming like it’s a picnic, like ‘let’s go to Disneyland.’ President Obama separated children. I was the one that changed it.”

Kirstjen Nielsen’s long-anticipated departure from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday seemed to foreshadow a broader overhaul of the department’s top brass amid growing frustration in the White House over the continuing flow of migrants to the southern border.

On Monday, the White House confirmed that Secret Service Director Randolph Alles had also been asked to leave his post, and a number of news outlets reported that officials expect the departure of at least two other agency heads: L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and John Mitnick, general counsel for DHS.

Several reports have attributed the latest shakeups to White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner who has reportedly been given more authority over border and immigration policy in recent weeks. Asked about the recent shakeups at DHS on Tuesday, Trump told reporters “I never said I was cleaning house.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen awaits President Trump to tour the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Calexico, Calif., on April 5. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images) More

Nielsen’s resignation came just days after Trump unexpectedly withdrew his nomination of Ronald Vitiello, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to become the agency’s permanent head, expressing his desire to go “in a tougher direction.”

“If ‘tough’ means cruel and illegal,” then the departure of top officials is to be expected, said Alan Bersin, who was commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and an assistant secretary of DHS during the Obama administration. “You cannot expect for significant leaders to do things that are needlessly cruel or completely illegal.”

“To the extent that’s what Trump means by toughness,” Bersin continued, “he's obviously completely off base along with Stephen Miller, his principal adviser, who wouldn’t know a border operational reality if it hit him in the head.”

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 12. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

Beginning with Trump’s executive order on Jan. 27, 2017, banning residents of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States, much of his immigration agenda, a cornerstone of his presidential campaign, has been blocked in the courts. Miller was the architect of many of these policies.