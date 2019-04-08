Kirstjen Nielsen’s Ouster Strengthens Stephen Miller’s Grip on President Trump’s Immigration Policy

Over the past year and a half, Donald Trump’s policy adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller and Kirstjen Nielsen, the now ousted Homeland Security secretary, were locked in a bitter cold war of backbiting and paranoia.

By Sunday night, it was clear who had won.

President Trump’s decision to dismiss Nielsen signaled not only that Miller had emerged victorious, but also further solidified him as the premier anti-immigration hardliner and survivor in an administration notorious for prolific, rapid turnover at the highest levels.

Before everything came to a head early this week, the president had walked up to the line of sacking Nielsen several times, sometimes cooling off, but inevitably getting re-energized by his own resentments, cable-news coverage of the border, and aides and advisers who re-enforced his instincts. Nielsen’s job was temporarily saved last year in part by her willingness to publicly and vociferously defend Trump’s controversial actions, such as deploying U.S. troops to the border late last year.

This was around the same time that Trump had told Fox News that he wanted Nielsen “to be much tougher on the border,” and suggested personnel changes were on the horizon.

But in recent weeks, the president asked Nielsen to bar all migrants, including those legally seeking asylum, from crossing into the United States via the southern border. When Nielsen reminded Trump that doing so would violate federal law, her reasoning only spiked the president’s rage further, according to The New York Times.

A senior White House official characterized this latest disagreement to The Daily Beast as a “last straw.”

By the weekend, the situation had reached a point where virtually all power centers in Trumpworld, in and out of the White House, had decided to elevate Nielsen as the scapegoat for internal frustrations regarding the influx of asylum seekers and continued attempts by migrants to cross into the U.S. without legal authorization.

Among many of her former Trump administration officials, her absence is a welcome shake-up. During most of her time in the administration, Nielsen and Miller were at odds. In fact, the working relationship became so tense between Miller and Nielsen that the two could barely be in the same room without making other top officials uncomfortable, two knowledgeable sources told The Daily Beast.

“Miller thought Nielsen was a soft-on-the-border Bushy and she thought he was a egomaniacal lunatic who hated brown people. Needless to say, that made for awkward moments in the Oval [Office] and Cabinet Room,” said a former senior Trump administration official who has been in the room with both numerous times. The ex-official also described their professional relationship as one of clear “mutual disgust.”

A current administration official confirmed that Nielsen had a vanishingly low opinion of Miller, and openly wondered if Trump’s senior policy adviser had often leaked against her to the press, or if he trash-talked her behind her back to the president.

Her instincts were right on the latter concern, as Miller made no secret of his feelings about Nielsen to Trump, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations.

Since the dawn of the Trump era, Miller has been a skilled but generally quiet knife fighter and operator behind the scenes, outlasting or outmaneuvering other senior officials, keeping on the president’s good side, and, as a result, expanding his reach of influence.

By mid-2017, Miller had elbowed his way deep into national security and foreign affairs deliberations, and used his clout to advocate dropping the cap on refugee admissions last year to a record low.

Those who know and have worked with Miller say that he is shrewd in not infuriating Trump, knowing that too much of the limelight in Trumpworld can be fatal. He watched with a careful eye as Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, rose within Trump’s ranks only to be sidelined after “President Bannon” storylines hyped his power and sway over the presidency.

Sensing Bannon’s demise was near, Miller turned on his former ally and trashed him to Trump, hastening Bannon’s exit from the West Wing.

With Nielsen, there’s even less love lost. But the internal antipathy aimed at Nielsen certainly didn’t end with Miller and the president. The sources noted how other senior aides, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, didn’t have Nielsen’s back, either.