Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigns amid migrant surge at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON – Kirstjen Nielsen, who oversaw President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies as secretary of Homeland Security, is leaving her post amid tensions with some in the White House who felt she hasn't done enough to stem border crossings.

Trump tweeted Sunday that Nielsen is leaving the post she has held since the end of 2017.

"Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service," he said. He said Kevin McAleenan, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, will become the acting DHS secretary. McAleenan has held senior posts within CBP dating back to President George W. Bush's administration.

"Despite our progress in reforming homeland security for a new age, I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside," Nielsen said in her resignation letter. "I hope that the next Secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America's borders and which have contributed to discord in our nation's discourse."

She later tweeted that she would remain in her post until Wednesday to "assist with an orderly transition and ensure that Key DHS missions are not impacted."

To the brave and dedicated men and women of @DHSgov, I submitted my resignation to the President this evening. I am eternally grateful and proud of what you do each and everyday to protect our homeland- each of you are why I came back to serve my country. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) April 7, 2019

Nielsen's departure comes as a surge of migrants has overwhelmed the U.S. immigration system in recent months. In response, Trump threatened to close the border and cut off aid to the Central American countries that migrants continue to flee. Trump visited the border in Calexico, California, on Friday along with Nielsen.

Nielsen has voiced increasing frustration at the situation, which the administration considers a national security crisis, and last week she compared it to a Category 5 hurricane.

"The rate at which this crisis is evolving is tremendous," she said Thursday in an interview on CNN. "So we absolutely need additional resources, more than we can reprogram or otherwise use under executive authority without Congress."

"We have tried everything that we can at DHS."

Nielsen's departure comes amid an exodus of Cabinet and other senior officials in the Trump administration following the November midterm election. Nielsen's longtime ally, White House chief of staff John Kelly, stepped down in December. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also resigned in December amid a broader shakeup among Trump's military advisers.

Nielsen had a turbulent tenure in which Trump upbraided her to pursue his policies more aggressively. In 2018, she became a lightning rod while defending the administration's zero-tolerance policy that led to separating more than 2,500 children from parents who crossed the border illegally from April 2018, when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the program, until Trump rescinded the effort in June.

But as an unprecedented number of immigrants were requesting asylum, Trump blasted Nielsen during a May Cabinet meeting for ineffective border enforcement. Halting illegal immigration energizes his supporters and he hammered the issue before the midterm election.