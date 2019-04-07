Kirstjen Nielsen out as Trump homeland security secretary





Kirsten Nielsen, the embattled homeland security secretary who over the past year has acted as the public face of some of the Trump administration’s most contentious policies, has resigned.

Related: 'Very smart people': Trump adviser defends Cain and Moore Fed picks

According to CBS News, which first reported the news, Nielsen’s departure was yet another victory for Stephen Miller, the far-right senior adviser in the White House who has consistently steered the president in a hardline direction on immigration.

In a tweet on Sunday, Donald Trump sad: “Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen will be leaving her position, and I would like to thank her for her service.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin McAleenan, the current US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary. I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job!”

Nielsen’s position had been rocky for some time. In November, leaks from the White House suggested she would be out by the end of the year as Trump fulminated against what he complained was her weak performance.

But in the end she managed to hang on for a little more than a year, having taken up the job in December 2017.

In that time she had to defend several of Trump’s most controversial policies, including his increasingly eccentric demands for a border wall and last summer’s family separations at the border which led to accusations of cruelty around the world.

McAleenan last week he made a dramatic intervention in the public debate about the surge in Central American asylum seekers at the southern border with Mexico, saying the system had reached “breaking point”.

Nielsen accompanied Trump to the border on Friday.

“There is indeed an emergency on our southern border,” Trump said then, in California. “It’s a colossal surge, and it’s overwhelming our immigration system. We can’t take you any more. Our country is full.”







