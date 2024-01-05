Kirtland to continue focus on economic development, infrastructure in 2024

Jan. 5—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities, agencies and school districts experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

Kirtland will continue considering economic development options in 2024 as it looks to fund future infrastructure improvements, says Mayor Kevin Potter.

"With the character and charm of Kirtland in mind, we will work to lay out a long-term economic development strategy that creates and fosters opportunities for private investment leading to job creation," he said.

This focus comes after officials and residents considered a town center concept design with restaurants, retail and residential uses in 2023.

City Council approved a six-month agreement to discuss the concept with Marous Development Group in May.

At a July informational session, Potter said that goals included adding residences, reducing the residential tax burden and creating opportunities for commercial development while "keeping Kirtland Kirtland."

Both parties allowed the agreement to expire without an extension on Nov. 1, and Potter said that the discussions "spurred constructive community dialogue as to what type of development will best fit in Kirtland."

The city's planning and zoning commission heard from Biltmore Healthcare, which shared a concept for a proposed nursing home in the city in July.

The developer is interested in building a 90- to 99-bed facility at that intersection, said attorney and Biltmore representative T. David Mitchell. "More than half" of the facility's residents would be short-term residents in their 40s or older, staying for a seven- to 10-day rehabilitation, while the other residents would stay for longer periods of time for "later-stage life care."

"At full occupancy, we would expect to employ somewhere between 130 and 140 full-time employees, with an annual payroll of somewhere between $7 million and $8 million," he explained. "That facility, at stabilization, should generate somewhere between $15 million and $16 million annual revenue."

Potter added that the proposed project would "jumpstart a discussion related to extending sanitary sewers to the intersection" of routes 6 and 306.

Mitchell said at the time that he did not expect construction to begin before 2025 if the project goes forward.

Potter added that another goal for 2024 is to "establish an economic viability plan" to support the city's road and capital expenses.

"The biggest questions in 2024 will be how to best balance our aging capital equipment replacement and building maintenance needs, while trying to continue investing significant dollars into our road program," Potter said.

He stated that the city "completed more than $1 million dollars in road work" in 2023.

The city is also looking to improve internet options in the city.

Council approved a request for proposals in March, calling for the new network to offer all customers speeds of one gigabit per second, with the capacity to expand to 10 gbps as future needs increase.

In December, council voted to allow Potter to negotiate with Ohio Gig for the internet service.

He said that he aims "to complete an agreement so that, in the next four years, high-speed fiber Internet will be routed to every neighborhood and business district within the city."

As for the city's budget, Potter said that the city work to pay down its debt in 2023. It also received increased income tax receipts, which was "likely due to higher individual earnings and many residents continuing to work from home."

"Coupling that with disciplined spending, Kirtland will finish the year nearly 10 percent below our overall budget," he added.

Among the city's other stories from 2023:

—Potter said that the Kirtland Kiwanis Strawberry Festival received the highest number of visitors in its history.

—City Council passed legislation to increase penalties for repeated loose animal violations, ban engine brakes and place a moratorium until July 31, 2024, on permits for new adult-use marijuana retail dispensaries.

—Julie Symonds won election to fill the ward 1 council seat held by outgoing Councilman Richard Lowery, while Potter and council members Scott Haymer, Joe Smolic and Sue Grazia won re-election.

—The Kirtland Police Department was recognized for its community policing efforts in April, while it opened a new kids book nook in October at Kirtland City Hall, 9301 Chillicothe Road.

—Workers installed the first phase of the new sanitary sewer lines in the city's Old Town neighborhood.

—The new restaurant Sausalito Kirtland opened at 9270 Chillicothe Road.

Additional goals for 2024 include building on the Shamrock Shuffle 5K, gazebo concerts and other community events, as well as to "better connect our existing businesses with the community," Potter said.

"Roads and balanced economic development continue to create challenges," he added. "But challenges create opportunities and I think with the help of City Council and the community, we will continue to find new and better solutions that move Kirtland forward."