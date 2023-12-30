Kirtland Public Library hosts Noonsday Eve Eve to see in the new year

Dec. 30—Apple slices were in place of champagne as Kirtland Public Library brought in the new year a few days early for around 25 local children on Dec. 30. Families gathered to play games, draw, and play. A few seconds before noon hit the clock a countdown started, simulating the classic midnight moment balloons were dropped for eager children.

The "Noonday's Eve Eve" party had paper fortune tellers, headbands, a board where kids were able to post what they were looking forward to in the new year, a Rock Around the Clock dice game and other games that, according to Pam Spangler, are for kids to just have some fun.

Spangler, a children's librarian for the library at 9267 Chillicothe Road, says that the idea behind the event came from wanting to throw a party in celebration of the new year.

"I'm a children's librarian so my whole career is focused on kids and having them have fun and having them see the library as a fun place to be," Spangler said. "And having them view the children's librarian as a welcoming resource for them to use."

Spangler said that she wanted kids to be able to do a similar thing to what adults do during New Year's Eve celebration. She said that bringing in the community helps build ties between not the children and the library, but also between the families that came together.

"It's just for fun," Spangler said. "Just like adults, on New Year's Eve you count down at midnight. These kids are from 1 to 11 so it's a wide range."

Allison Burdorff has two sons that she says she brings to many of the library events. Her son Jack was busily playing with a dice set as she watched. She says she's happy the library is able to offer so many activities.

"When the weather is crummy it's nice and they offer so many activities," Burdorff said. "I've done some of their adult craft nights and those are fun. There's a Lego club every month, and they have things in the summer out in the courtyard."

Ashley Madden brought her three kids, Emmaliane, Colson, and Isla. She says that she loves coming out to the Kirtland Public Library and that her kids know that when Spangler the librarian is around that fun will be had.

"Our kids love coming to the Kirtland Library and we come to a lot of their events," Madden said. "And we thought it was a fun activity for the kids. It brings the community together and we can celebrate."

She says one thing about the Kirtland Public Library that she really enjoys is that it offers many activities for different age ranges.

"We come to a lot, because they are still young," Madden added. "My daughter is 4, my son is 3, and Isla is 1, so we come to ones that are more age appropriate for all of them.

"And of course, we love Ms. Pam. She is a great librarian."

Emmaliane said that her favorite part of the library are the "books!"

While the new year's event is a goodbye to the old year, the new year will see more programs and activities at the library. Stories and More, which is stories and activities based on the same theme, will be on Jan. 5.

A LEGO Club will be available Jan. 13 and Feb. 24. A full list of activities can be found at www.kirtland.lib.oh.us.