Kirtland Schools superintendent highlights 2023 academic accomplishments

Jan. 9—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one in a series looking at what Lake County communities, agencies and school districts experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.

The Kirtland School District will continue focusing on academic growth this year after receiving a high state report card rating in 2023, said Superintendent Chad VanArnhem.

Kirtland and Perry Schools were the only districts in Lake County to receive an overall rating of five out of five stars from the Ohio Department of Education on the 2022-23 report cards. Kirtland High School received five stars in every category in which it was measured.

Kirtland students also earned higher ACT and state test scores than before the pandemic, VanArnhem added.

He said that one district goal in 2024 is to increase academic performance, as measured in class activities and test scores. It will also continue offering personalized learning.

"Our district is in a great position to achieve our goals and expectations for this school year," VanArnhem said. "In grades K-12, we want to continue to focus on past initiatives centered around math, reading, science and best instructional practices.

"We are also working on a curricular audit with our social studies materials and improving writing across the curriculum."

He expects that artificial intelligence will be a challenge in 2024.

"Our district is going to look at some different AI tools that can help provide a personalized education for students while supporting teachers," he said. "AI is evolving so fast and we want to make sure we can use it efficiently, effectively and safely."

Facilities

The district opened a new science lab in January 2023. Science teacher Alexandra Ardo said that she intended to "add in some more hands-on, inquiry-based investigations with the students" after the lab opened.

Kirtland's new stadium opened in August. The district said that Wilson Stadium "includes a resurfaced track, new LED lights, a video scoreboard, a new sound system, a new artificial turf field, new visiting stands with a press box and a newly-renovated home press box."

The stadium is also wide enough for soccer games and includes "the safest turf out there," VanArnhem said. The new field will also allow the soccer teams, football team and marching band to continue practicing and playing on the field during the postseason.

"The renovated stadium with a turf surface has provided a great environment for our students to use during the school day, our teams to use for practice and games and our community to use the new track," VanArnhem added.

He said that the stadium was one of the district's biggest challenges in 2023.

"Battling labor shortages, supply chain issues and the highest inflationary costs in the last 50 years, I am proud that the project was done on time and at budget," VanArnhem said. "Our fall athletes did not miss one home event."

The stadium "was completed within 1 percent of budget and on time," he added.

The lab and stadium improvements were both funded by a five-year permanent improvement levy that residents voted to renew and increase in 2021. The district said that the science lab cost just under $500,000, while the stadium cost around $4.2 million.

The district borrowed an additional $385,780 for scoreboard and turf upgrades. It has already received $195,100 in support from local businesses, VanArnhem said.

Finances

VanArnhem said that the district is "financially solid" and has not asked for a new general fund levy since 2012. Voters last May approved a 10-year, 3.74-mill renewal levy for general operating expenses.

The district's November 2023 five-year forecast projects an increasing deficit through 2028 if no proposed renewal levies are approved. If proposed renewal or replacement levies are approved during that time, the forecast projects a surplus in the 2025-27 fiscal years and a reduced deficit in 2028.

"Key assumptions from the five-year forecast include the district benefiting from (House Bill) 33 as additional aid from the state can be expected in the following year," VanArnhem said.

A 10-year, 3.44-mill renewal levy will be on the March 2024 ballot, according to the Lake County Elections Board. VanArnhem said that it would not increase taxes if approved.

Staffing

The School Board voted in August to hire Ryan Pendleton as interim treasurer after Lew Galante resigned. Pendleton was hired through a one-year, $60,000 shared services agreement with the Educational Service Center of Northeast Ohio.

The board also voted over the summer to hire two new principals, selecting Bob Race to head the middle school and Victor Puskas to head the high school. Both educators replaced former middle and high school principal Scott Amstutz.

A new face also recently joined the district's school board. Sheila Dikowicz was elected on Nov. 7 to fill the seat held by outgoing board member Timothy Cosgrove, while Matthew Whittaker won re-election. Both were set to begin new four-year terms on Jan. 1.

VanArnhem said that staffing shortages remained a challenge in 2023.

"While we are in a better place with bus drivers this school year, we have struggled to find and keep custodial staff," he said. "We have recently hired a few new candidates that hopefully will work out."

Additional highlights and plans

VanArnhem said that Kirtland students contributed to local fundraising efforts, volunteered at events, honored veterans and first responders last year and supported the community in other ways last year. Kirtland High School students completed more than 400 hours of community service.

He also highlighted Kirtland Elementary School's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program, which was recognized at Ohio's 2023 PBIS Recognition and Showcase. The school is one of 41 in Ohio that has received the gold award from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and the PBIS Network.

ODEW described PBIS as "a framework that guides school teams in the selection, integration and implementation of evidence-based practices for improving academic, social and behavior outcomes for all students."

The district also entered an agreement over the summer to stock epinephrine injectors for students with food allergies.

Kirtland Schools will continue to promote student and staff wellness in 2024, VanArnhem said. The district will offer monthly challenges for students and staff. Elementary and middle school students can take physical activity breaks in a new fitness room, which can help with academics and other areas.

"I am so proud to be a part of this district that has such amazing students, staff and families," VanArnhem said. "I look forward to an exciting and successful 2024."