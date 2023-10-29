Kirton Holme: early morning blaze rips through 9,000 hay bales

Firefighters have been at the scene since the early hours

Firefighters are currently tackling a large blaze in a Lincolnshire village after up to 9,000 hay bales caught on fire.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Kirton Holme, near Boston, at 01:40 GMT on Sunday to reports of hay stacks on fire.

The fire service has urged residents to keep doors and windows shut due to "high volumes of smoke" in the area.

The cause of the fire is currently not known.

A fire service spokesperson said crews from Mablethorpe, Binbrook, Crowland and Bardney remained in attendance.

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the sky

