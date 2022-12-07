Kishek Jewelers robbed by four men dressed in all black, Jacksonville police say

Four men dressed in all black robbed a jewelry store on the Southside around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The men pulled up to Kishek Jewelers on St. Johns Bluff Road South, just south of Beach Boulevard, in a 2022 BMW X1 xDrive35i, the report said.

JSO said the suspects had a handgun, but it was not discharged. The witnesses and victims told police that the suspects forced them into a corner of the store.

Police said one of the suspects acted as a getaway driver while another suspect brought a bag into the store to ransack the business.

Officers were dispatched to the jewelry store at 4:21 p.m. and while they were on the way, JSO was getting more calls about the robbery.

JSO put out a “be on the lookout” alert over the radio for the four suspects and the BMW, which drove away northbound on St. Johns Bluff Road South toward Beach Boulevard.

In addition to JSO Evidence and Robbery Detectives, FBI agents were also notified and responded to the scene.

In addition to jewelry, the suspects took a wallet, money and credit cards, the report said.

