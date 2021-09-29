Kishida wins Japan party vote to become new PM
Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan says a memo circulating in right-wing media isn't from him.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAs the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he was “exploring legal action to protect the rights of business owners and their employees" from “President Joe Biden’s plan to fine private employers with 100 or more employees that do not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or routine testing.”That’s an insane stance rooted in his desire not to give his challenger, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, any
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked Maricopa County to preserve materials related to the 2020 election for an investigation and possible litigation over how the county administered the contest.
Third-party candidate Princess Blanding derailed a gubernatorial debate between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Younkin, shouting from the audience and forcing moderators to take an unexpected commercial break.
“It’s problematic,” said one member.
The junior U.S. senator from Missouri played a big role in the Big Lie. | Editorial
State officials are reacting to the results of a review of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million votes cast in November.
The letter from the former president seemed to come out of nowhere. For the governor’s team, it was certainly unexpected.
Mr Kishida will succeed Yoshihide Suga, who decided to step down after just one year in office.
Glenn Youngkin, the businessman turned Republican nominee for governor in Virginia is reminding voters of his opponent's past as an election truther.
Almost a year after President Joe Biden trounced Donald Trump in Virginia, the state's unexpectedly tight race for governor has alarmed Democrats and left Republicans hopeful they can win back crucial suburban voters who left the party during Trump's tumultuous presidency. With early voting under way, the non-partisan Cook Report has labeled the Nov. 2 contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin, a toss-up. A poll last week by the University of Mary Washington gave Youngkin an advantage with likely voters.
Fulton County delivered victories for Joe Biden, Jon Ossoff, and Raphael Warnock. Now GOP officials are targeting it ahead of the 2022 Senate race
Presenting its findings in a six-month-long review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s largest county on Friday, a Republican-backed cybersecurity firm ended in much the same place where it began: without any evidence to contradict certified election results showing Joe Biden won. Over the weekend, bits of the firm’s findings — including from various drafts of its report — proliferated on social media, driving a surge in false posts suggesting the election results were flawed. Biden won Maricopa County by about 45,000 votes, key to his 10,500-vote win of Arizona.
Joe Rogan, host of The Joe Rogan Experience and a UFC commentator, suggested that former President Donald Trump will not only run for president in 2024 but that he will win.
Trump supporters attending his Saturday rally in Georgia turned against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, erupting in a chant of “lock him up," after Trump alleged the tech leader's election-related donations tilted the 2020 election in President Joe Biden's favor.
Republicans believe they have Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on the ropes in Nevada, pointing to a fresh internal poll that shows challenger Adam Laxalt tied with the Democratic incumbent.
Instead of proof Trump won Maricopa County, the Cyber Ninjas report showed margin for Biden even larger than official county election results.
(Bloomberg) -- Fumio Kishida is set to become Japan’s prime minister, after the ex-foreign minister overcame popular reformer Taro Kono to win leadership of the country’s ruling party. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureKishida, 64, is set to
On tonight’s episode of Late Night With Stephen Colbert, Colbert celebrated the results of Arizona’s election audit, reaffirming Joe Biden’s victory in the state. The late-night host described this as “a crushing humiliation for the GOP,” before summoning Steve Kornacki, political correspondent for NBC News, claiming he’d been standing by since last November. Unfortunately, nearly 10 […]
Lawsuits challenging the outcome of the 2020 election have been filed in three counties in Washington state with more expected.