Kishida wins Japan party vote to become new PM

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAs the morgues and ICUs in Idaho overflow with COVID patients, Republican Governor Brad Little said he was “exploring legal action to protect the rights of business owners and their employees" from “President Joe Biden’s plan to fine private employers with 100 or more employees that do not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or routine testing.”That’s an insane stance rooted in his desire not to give his challenger, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, any