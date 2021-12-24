Kiski police arrest Vandergrift woman in North Apollo stabbing

Dec. 23—Kiski police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man in North Apollo early Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect, Amy Hepler, 38, of Vandergrift turned herself in at approximately 9 a.m.

Police said officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of a domestic assault at a home along Robbins Avenue in North Apollo.

Police said Hepler stabbed a man several times in the chest with a kitchen knife during a fight. The victim, whose age was not released, suffered moderate injuries, police said.

According to police, the man was able to subdue Hepler during the attack. Helper was said to have fled the home before later turning herself in to police.

