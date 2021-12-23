Kiski police issue arrest warrant for woman in North Apollo stabbing

Dec. 23—Kiski police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman accused of stabbing a man in North Apollo early Thursday morning.

The police said the suspect is Amy Hepler, 38, of Vandergrift.

Police said officers responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of a domestic assault at a home along Robbins Avenue in North Apollo.

Police said Hepler stabbed a man several times in the chest with a kitchen knife during a fight. The victim, whose age was not released, suffered moderate injuries, police said.

According to police, the man was able to subdue Hepler during the attack. Helper was said to have fled the home.

Anyone with information about Hepler's whereabouts is asked to contact Kiski police by calling 911 or the station at 724-478-3357.

