Kiski theft suspect lands back in jail after police say he harassed them with phone calls

Jan. 9—A man Kiski police arrested in December landed back in the Armstrong County Jail on Saturday after township police say he began harassing them with phone calls days after getting out of the jail.

Michael W. Hungerford Jr., 36, of Coraopolis was the subject of a theft investigation and jailed Dec. 24 on a $2,500 bond. In that case, police said he arrived at the police station intoxicated, resisted arrest and threatened to kill an officer.

In addition to theft, he was charged with resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to court records.

Hungerford got out of jail Jan. 3 after posting the bond using a professional bondsman, according to court records.

Five days later, on Saturday afternoon, Kiski police said Hungerford called the department numerous times about the arrest. Police said he was intoxicated.

Police said Hungerford was told to stop calling them unless it was for an emergency, but he continued to call. Hungerford was found at a home on Florida Avenue in Kiski and arrested.

Police said that while Hungerford was being taken to the Armstrong County Jail, he tried to break out of a police vehicle several times using his head in attempts to break a window. Police said Hungerford was subdued with pepper spray to avoid damaging the vehicle and hurting himself.

In a release, Kiski police said they charged Hungerford with misuse of 911, harassment via communications and disorderly conduct. He was jailed on a $20,000 straight cash bond.

Police said they will charge Hungerford with additional charges of attempted escape and criminal mischief at his preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 19 before District Judge James Andring.

Hungerford did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .