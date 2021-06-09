Kiski Township mother accused of assaulting teen, having child live in deplorable conditions

Jun. 9—Kiski Township police have arrested a mother and are accusing her of having her child live in deplorable conditions and assaulting a teen Monday evening.

Mindy Smith, 44, was taken into custody following a welfare check at a home along Flat Rock Road.

Police said they found no working toilet, a cardboard box for a front door, numerous boxes and dirty clothes around the house.

Her daughter was unable to sleep in her bed because of garbage stacked in all the rooms, police said.

Officers on scene took the child into custody and released her to a relative.

Further investigation revealed Smith had allegedly attempted to stab an 18-year-old man in the neck with a piece of door trim prior to officers' arrival.

Police said the victim was able to fend off the attack and left the residence.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Smith was lodged at the Armstrong County Jail in Kittanning and was to be arraigned by District Justice James Andring.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .