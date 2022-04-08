Kiski Township Police asking for help in identifying man who led officers on chase

The Kiski Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who led officers on a chase Friday morning.

Police said a white Mitsubishi Outlander nearly hit a police cruiser along Garvers Ferry Road, and the driver took off when officers tried to pull him over.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, the SUV went off the road and across a creek, and the chase was stopped for safety reasons.

It was later determined that the registration was stolen out of Westmoreland County.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the man and the SUV.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Kiski Township police.

TRENDING NOW:

‘I need a favor’: Tiger King’s Joe Exotic writes letter to Ben Roethlisberger Former Allegheny County Jail inmate speaks out about jail, its staff PHOTOS: Bellevue building demolished after partially collapsing VIDEO: Education Secretary says ‘conversations about broader loan forgiveness’ are continuing DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts