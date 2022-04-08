Kiski Township Police asking for help in identifying man who led officers on chase

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Kiski Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who led officers on a chase Friday morning.

Police said a white Mitsubishi Outlander nearly hit a police cruiser along Garvers Ferry Road, and the driver took off when officers tried to pull him over.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, the SUV went off the road and across a creek, and the chase was stopped for safety reasons.

It was later determined that the registration was stolen out of Westmoreland County.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the man and the SUV.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Kiski Township police.

TRENDING NOW:

‘I need a favor’: Tiger King’s Joe Exotic writes letter to Ben Roethlisberger Former Allegheny County Jail inmate speaks out about jail, its staff PHOTOS: Bellevue building demolished after partially collapsing VIDEO: Education Secretary says ‘conversations about broader loan forgiveness’ are continuing DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories