Kiski Township police seeking public’s help to find missing, endangered man

Kiski Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.

Jeff Manchini is reported missing from his home at West-In-Arms in North Apollo.

Police said Manchini has multiple health conditions and it’s unknown if he has his medications.

Manchini is described as a 5 foot, 4 inch tall white male, approximately 300 pounds with green eyes and grey hair, scruffy beard and is normally wearing glasses.

Police said it’s unknown what Manchini was wearing last.

Manchini also has tattoos on both of his forearms and his upper left arm.

Police said Manchini stated he was going with a friend in Allegheny County. He was picked up by an unknown vehicle on Saturday from West-In-Arms in North Apollo and has not been heard from since.

Please call Kiskiminetas Police Department at 724-478-3357 or 911 with any information to help locate Manchini.

