Kiskiminetas Township police investigating burglary in North Apollo Borough

Kiskiminetas Township police are investigating a burglary in North Apollo Borough.

According to police, forced entry was made into a residence in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The unknown suspect stole a number of items from inside the home, including a large sum of cash and prescription pills.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident, or anyone with exterior cameras in the area to contact them at (724)478-3357.

