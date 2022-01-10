Kismet Capital Group expands tower asset portfolio with Russian Towers buy

·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Investment firm Kismet Capital Group on Monday said it had acquired 100% of Russian Towers, a deal which would give its joint venture with telecoms company Megafon the largest tower asset portfolio in Russia.

Kismet, which financed the deal with its own funds and a loan from Russian top lender Sberbank, said Russian Towers would now become part of New Towers, which already holds assets from tower company Vertical and Megafon's First Tower Company.

Following the incorporation of Russian Towers, Kismet Capital Group will hold a 65% shareholding in New Towers, with Megafon taking a 25% stake and Vertical the remainder, Kismet said.

Faced with straitened revenue growth and stubbornly high debt built up during the last network upgrade, telecoms companies across Europe are looking to raise cash by selling their tower portfolios, or creating future income streams through spinning off those assets.

Russia's biggest mobile operator MTS in November said it may sell its tower assets and Rostelecom has plans to do the same.

Telecoms firm Veon, whose primary market is Russia, last month finalised a $970 million deal to sell its portfolio.

Russian Towers' portfolio comprises around 7,200 antenna-mast structures across Russia, Kismet said. The merger of the three tower assets takes New Towers' structures to more than 30,000.

Kismet founder Ivan Tavrin, a former Megafon CEO, said the acquisition was part of a long-term strategy to develop its tower business.

"We plan to make the combined company public and will be open to entering new geographies," he said in a statement.

As part of the deal to merge the companies, Megafon's First Tower Company was valued at 94.2 billion roubles ($1.26 billion), the parties said in October.

($1 = 75.0160 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Cause for concern': Warren, Markey seek federal review of Plymouth jail conditions

    Warren and Markey say they are concerned about a lack of access to food, water, medical care and hygienic products at the Plymouth County jail.

  • Richard Hanania: Iraq war highlights lack of a 'grand strategy' in U.S. foreign policy

    Richard Hanania, a writer and president at the Center for Partisanship and Ideology, said on Hill.TV's "Rising" that the lack of long-term planning in U.S. foreign policy is typified by the Bush administration's "War on Terror.""There really is no grand strategy. They're basically improvising as they go along," Hanania said of the U.S. foreign policy strategy, adding that decisions were instead based on short-term political interests. Speaking...

  • Fed Unites Left and Right in Warning It’s Behind Inflation Curve

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve has managed to do something that’s rarely seen in the U.S. these days: Get members of the Democratic and Republican parties to agree.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseAt th

  • Kate Middleton describes her 40th birthday portraits as 'special' as she thanks fans for messages

    The Duchess of Cambridge posed for three stunning photos to mark the milestone.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022, if you're looking for bargains amid all-time highs

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here are three dividend stocks to buy hand over fist right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses exclusively on the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. As a REIT, IIP must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • Our Favorite Oil Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

    The oil industry is coming off one of its best years in quite some time. Oil prices rebounded sharply as the global economy recovered from the pandemic and producers maintained a tight lid on supply. With this backdrop, we asked some of our Fool.com contributors for their favorite oil stocks to own in 2022 and beyond.

  • Ambani’s Reliance to Buy Stake in Mandarin Oriental New York

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for $98.15 million, the company said in a filing Saturday.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Omicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • Bitcoin Approaches Death Cross as Goldman Foresees 4 Fed Rate Hikes This Year

    Death cross’ past record as an indicator of deeper drawdowns is mixed.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.

  • [video]Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cass Information Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Crypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a Bubble

    (Bloomberg) -- To cryptocurrency true believers, Bitcoin is the ultimate store of value, the most solid hedge against the rampant inflation manufactured by reckless central banks and their money-printing. To skeptics, the crypto world as a whole is a mirage whose massive run-up past $2 trillion was simply the speculative byproduct of the extraordinary amount of easy cash that’s been sloshing around in the global economy — in effect, a big bubble.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Del

  • 10 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil and gas stocks to buy according to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gross’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Phill Gross’s Adage Capital. Former Harvard […]

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    After rallying more than 27% in 2021, the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of 1.24%. Several high-quality energy companies are currently offering yields above 6%, including Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB). Here's why that high-yield dividend isn't the only factor that makes them look like good buys for 2022 and beyond.

  • Binance CEO Zhao Is Worth $96B Excluding Crypto Holdings: Report

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao is worth an estimated $96 billion, a figure that rivals tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

  • Better Buy: Federal Realty Investment Trust vs. Realty Income

    Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have a lot in common that commends them to investors as long-term buy and holds. What makes Federal Realty and Realty Income such compelling choices is their venerability matched by performance.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Bitcoin in 2011, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    The first Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was mined 13 years ago. At the time, many people scoffed at Bitcoin and argued it could never be used as a mainstream currency or a long-term investment. How did Bitcoin silence the critics?