Kiss, The Beach Boys, ABBA tribute and more: Must-see November shows near York County
From classic rock tribute bands to the real thing. Indie, pop, ballroom dancing legend , and even : the king of bachata ... here are 20 music events to check out in and around Central Pennsylvania this month.
Romeo Santos - Formula Vol. 3 Tour
Where: Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
The King of Bachata will be blessing the stage and bringing a night of bachata to Reading on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
Zepperella
Where: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg
Tickets are available at concertfix.com
Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center will be featuring a show by Zepparella, an all-female tribute to Led Zeppelin. Check them out on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
Eric Gales
Where: XL Live 801 S 10th St., Harrisburg
Tickets are available at concertfix.com
Originally hailed as a child prodigy, Eric Gales, also known as Raw Dawg, is an American blues rock guitarist. Watch him take the stage in Harrisburg on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
Rod Wave
Where: CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
In honor of the release of his fifth studio album, Rod Wave will be stopping in Baltimore during his North American Tour, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
York Symphany Orchestra - Elgar's Enigma British Beauties
Where: 50 N. George St., York
Tickets are available at tickets.appellcenter.org
Join the York Symphony Orchestra as it celebrates the sounds of Britain’s most notable composers during the Romantic era: Edward Elgar, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
The Book of Mormon
Where: Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
Named "the best musical of this century” by The New York Times, this nine-time Tony Award winning musical will be taking the stage in Reading on both Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Soraia
Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster
Tickets are available at vividseats.com
Inspired by iconic female rock artists including Patti Smith and Joan Jett, this group pays tribute to the sounds of the ’90s, with a message of perseverance through trials of love, loss and letting go. Watch them live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
The Beach Boys
Where: Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, 7002 Arundel Mills, Circle #7777, Hanover, Maryland
Tickets are available at www.axs.com
Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys have announced a major 2023 tour across America and will be stopping in Maryland. Watch one of the most critically acclaimed bands of all time take the stage on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.
Derek Hough
Where: Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey
Tickets are available at tickets-center.com
Emmy award winning choreographer and ballroom dancer Derek Hough is bringing his national tour to Hershey on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Witness the live dance show featuring high-energy choreography, and a stunning stage production.
Baddest Bunny Night
Where: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
Sing and dance the night away to record-breaking Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Bad Bunny on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m.
Stayin' Alive
Where: Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St. Ste 203, Hanover
Tickets are available at theeich.org
Watch the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, perform classics including “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin',” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing," "Stayin’ Alive" and so many more. The concert will take place on Saturday Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.
CAPLIVE: Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon
Where: 50 N. George St., York
Tickets are available at tickets.appellcenter.org
Influenced by bluegrass music and bands including Grateful Dead, American singer and songwriter Vince Herman takes the stage at Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Arrival From Sweden | The Music of ABBA
Where: Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St. Ste 203, Hanover
Tickets are available at theeich.org
Channel your inner dancing queen and listen to ABBA classics, performed by Arrival, from Gothenburg, Sweden is one of the world’s most popular and most selling ABBA show bands, on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
The Machine - Pink Floyd tribute
Where: Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg
Tickets are available at vividseats.com
For 30 years, America's top Pink Floyd show, The Machine, has built a reputation for extending the legacy of Pink Floyd while creating another legacy all their own. Watch them on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Jon Spencer
Where: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
Jon Spencer has been a flailing, wailing presence in the American underground: from the transgressive noise, watch him live on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.
A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas with The Eric Mintel Jazz Quartet
Where: The Englewood, 1219 Research Blvd., Hummelstown
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com
Start listening to your holiday favorites as December rolls around, with jazzy renditions of classic Christmas songs at this performance on Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m.
A Canadian Brass Christmas
Where: Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St., York
Tickets are available at tickets.appellcenter.org
Enjoy original arrangements and signature takes on beloved holiday classics by, you guessed it, brass instruments. The performance will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Kiss
Where: CFG Bank Arena, 201 W Baltimore St., Baltimore
Tickets are available at vividseats.com
Rock legends Kiss will be performing live at CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Stephen Sanchez
Where: XL Live 801 S 10th St., Harrisburg
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com
His music has caught the attention and hearts of hundreds of thousands on TikTok, and now you can see him live and hear his romantic, upbeat melodies on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.
