Kiss, The Beach Boys, ABBA tribute and more: Must-see November shows near York County

From classic rock tribute bands to the real thing. Indie, pop, ballroom dancing legend Derek Hough , and even Romeo Santos : the king of bachata ... here are 20 music events to check out in and around Central Pennsylvania this month.

Where: Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

The King of Bachata will be blessing the stage and bringing a night of bachata to Reading on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Romeo Santos performs.

Where: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg

Tickets are available at concertfix.com

Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center will be featuring a show by Zepparella, an all-female tribute to Led Zeppelin. Check them out on Friday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: XL Live 801 S 10th St., Harrisburg

Tickets are available at concertfix.com

Originally hailed as a child prodigy, Eric Gales, also known as Raw Dawg, is an American blues rock guitarist. Watch him take the stage in Harrisburg on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., Baltimore

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

In honor of the release of his fifth studio album, Rod Wave will be stopping in Baltimore during his North American Tour, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: 50 N. George St., York

Tickets are available at tickets.appellcenter.org

Join the York Symphony Orchestra as it celebrates the sounds of Britain’s most notable composers during the Romantic era: Edward Elgar, on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Santander Arena, 700 Penn St., Reading

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Named "the best musical of this century” by The New York Times, this nine-time Tony Award winning musical will be taking the stage in Reading on both Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tellus360, 24 E. King St., Lancaster

Tickets are available at vividseats.com

Inspired by iconic female rock artists including Patti Smith and Joan Jett, this group pays tribute to the sounds of the ’90s, with a message of perseverance through trials of love, loss and letting go. Watch them live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, 7002 Arundel Mills, Circle #7777, Hanover, Maryland

Tickets are available at www.axs.com

Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys have announced a major 2023 tour across America and will be stopping in Maryland. Watch one of the most critically acclaimed bands of all time take the stage on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.

John Stamos (left) and original Beach Boys member Mike Love (right) performed with The Beach Boys Band at the Ohio State Fair in 2014 in Columbus.

Where: Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey

Tickets are available at tickets-center.com

Emmy award winning choreographer and ballroom dancer Derek Hough is bringing his national tour to Hershey on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Witness the live dance show featuring high-energy choreography, and a stunning stage production.

Dancer Derek Hough attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Where: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Sing and dance the night away to record-breaking Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Bad Bunny on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9 p.m.

Singer Bad Bunny holds the award for the Song of the Year Sales during the Latin Billboard Awards, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) ORG XMIT: FLML114

Where: Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St. Ste 203, Hanover

Tickets are available at theeich.org

Watch the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, perform classics including “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin',” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing," "Stayin’ Alive" and so many more. The concert will take place on Saturday Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: 50 N. George St., York

Tickets are available at tickets.appellcenter.org

Influenced by bluegrass music and bands including Grateful Dead, American singer and songwriter Vince Herman takes the stage at Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Eichelberger Performing Arts Center, 195 Stock St. Ste 203, Hanover

Tickets are available at theeich.org

Channel your inner dancing queen and listen to ABBA classics, performed by Arrival, from Gothenburg, Sweden is one of the world’s most popular and most selling ABBA show bands, on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Whitaker Center, 222 Market St., Harrisburg

Tickets are available at vividseats.com

For 30 years, America's top Pink Floyd show, The Machine, has built a reputation for extending the legacy of Pink Floyd while creating another legacy all their own. Watch them on Wednesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, 1110 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Jon Spencer has been a flailing, wailing presence in the American underground: from the transgressive noise, watch him live on Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Englewood, 1219 Research Blvd., Hummelstown

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com

Start listening to your holiday favorites as December rolls around, with jazzy renditions of classic Christmas songs at this performance on Friday, November 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Strand Theatre, 50 N. George St., York

Tickets are available at tickets.appellcenter.org

Enjoy original arrangements and signature takes on beloved holiday classics by, you guessed it, brass instruments. The performance will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: CFG Bank Arena, 201 W Baltimore St., Baltimore

Tickets are available at vividseats.com

Rock legends Kiss will be performing live at CFG Bank Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: XL Live 801 S 10th St., Harrisburg

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

His music has caught the attention and hearts of hundreds of thousands on TikTok, and now you can see him live and hear his romantic, upbeat melodies on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Kiss, The Beach Boys, and more November shows near York County, Pa.