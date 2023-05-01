KISS and Twisted Sister Rock Legends Go Full-on Transphobic

Paul Stanley of KISS and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister

Paul Stanley has spent the better part of his 71 years on Earth wearing makeup and high heels, but the KISS co-founder believes that affirming children’s gender identity is a “dangerous fad.”

This is according to unsolicited “thoughts” the rocker shared on Twitter Sunday.

The singer and guitarist posted a statement titled “My Thoughts On What I’m Seeing,” which got attention for its bigotry and hypocrisy. He also seems to have gotten sexual orientation and gender identity confused.

“There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” he wrote.

“There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing,” he continued.

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify, as some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” the rocker concluded.

Republicans have spent recent years demonizing gender-affirming care for children, leading to at least 15 GOP-controlled states banning what major medical associations agree is necessary health care for gender-diverse youth. Missouri Republicans banned this care for adults and minors alike. The bans from previous years on care are currently blocked by courts.

Online, people were quick to note that KISS released and performed the 1977 song called “Christine Sixteen” in which the adult singers lament their attraction to a teenage girl they have to have, according to the lyrics.

Dee Snider, 68, the former Twisted Sister frontman, endorsed Stanley’s message.

“You know what? There was a time where I “felt pretty” too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions! Well said, @PaulStanleyLive,” he tweeted.

After some Snider fans questioned why he contributed to anti-LGBTQ+ bigotry, he dismissed the community.

“Am I losing a hero here?” a Twitter user asked.

“Apparently so. I guess I’ll just need to turn in my LGBTQIA+ membership card…oh wait! I’m gonna need it in a big way TBA,” Snider replied.

Snider recently said he felt compelled to wear makeup again in solidarity with the drag community to protest Republican moves to enact drag bans in GOP-controlled states.

Snider and Stanely spent decades making millions of dollars by applying makeup to their faces and wearing what many would consider traditionally women’s clothing and shoewear as they sang and danced and gyrated onstage with their respective bands.