Kissell posts reduced bond, will be GPS monitored

Sep. 11—After nearly a month in the Adams County Jail, Ryan C. Kissell, 42, of Creston, bonded out after the Union County District court reduced his bond to $250,000.

Aug. 16, Kissell was arrested in Greenfield on a Union County warrant charging him with 46 felony child sexual abuse charges, including 20 counts of sexual abuse-second degree, one count continuous sexual abuse of a child and 25 counts of lascivious acts to a child.

His court-appointed defense attorney, Kevin Hobbs, requested a bond review hearing which was granted Friday morning.

While the original bond amount was $790,000 Hobbs requested the court set the bond at $100,000 cash or surety with 10% payable — meaning Kissell would only need to post $10,000 to be released.

The motion for bond review states, "Defendant has substantial ties to the community. Defendant has no history of failing to appear for court dates and defendant does not constitute a flight risk."

The court amended the bond to a $250,000 cash or surety with additional conditions of supervised pretrial release services, GPS monitoring within 24 hours of release at Kissell's expense and he must strictly comply with the previously issued no contact order.

Friday afternoon, Kissell used a bondsman to post bail.

The reported abuse occurred in Creston where the victim detailed 10 years of forced sexual encounters as a form of punishment beginning in 2013 and ongoing until July.

Kissell's 21 Class B felonies each carry a minimum sentence of 17.5 years. If convicted of just three of these, Kissell would be looking at spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Hired this spring as the Nodaway Valley head football coach and special education teacher, the school district has since replaced him.