Kissell waits for arraignment

Aug. 28—Ryan C. Kissell, 42, of Creston remains in the Adams County Jail as he is awaiting an arraignment date to be set in a Union County case charging him with 46 child sexual abuse felonies spanning a decade.

Originally scheduled to appear Friday in Union County District Court, Kissell waived his right to the hearing stating, "I have been been advised by my attorney that I have a right to a preliminary hearing. After being so advised, and after consultation with my attorney, I hearby waive my right to a preliminary hearing."

Attorney Kevin Hobbs was appointed to represent Kissell in this case at the state's expense after Kissell was found eligible for court-appointed counsel.

The purpose of this hearing is for the magistrate to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support the charges against the defendant. The state presents evidence showing the defendant probably committed the crime. The defendant does not present evidence.

Kissell and Hobbs asked the court to set a date for arraignment in which he is required to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, and a trial date will be set.

The state is attempting to prove Kissell is guilty of sexual abuse, second degree of a child under 12 years of age, continuous sexual abuse and lascivious acts to a child.

According to a Creston Police report, the victim said Kissell used forced sexual encounters as a form of punishment, citing at least six incidents of this nature in 2013, three in 2014, five in 2015 and four in 2016.

Kissell's 21 Class B felonies each carry a minimum sentence of 17.5 years. If convicted of just three of these, Kissell would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Kissell is being held on a $760,000 cash or surety bond.