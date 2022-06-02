Kissimmee loan officer accused of forging documents, bank fraud and identity theft

A loan officer is accused in a bizarre scheme to help home buyers get bigger loans than they might have qualified for otherwise.

She was working for a mortgage company in Kissimmee, at the time, and later started her own business.

Court records show she is also accused of stealing the identities of judges.

According to the federal indictment, she is accused of making fake divorce documents, including forging judges’ signatures in the 9th judicial circuit, and making fake child support documents to make it seem as though the borrowers had more money coming in than they really did.

Evelisse Hernandez was a loan officer working in Kissimmee; now she is facing federal charges, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Channel 9 stopped at her Osceola County home, and it appeared she looked out, then immediately locked the door and apparently didn’t want to talk about the case.

Federal prosecutors believe while she was helping people get mortgages to buy homes, she was creating bogus court documents including dissolution of marriage judgments.

They also allege Hernandez made fake state documents showing the borrowers were receiving child support payments that they were not actually getting.

Then she allegedly prepared loan applications with false information and the forged documents that would show the borrowers were bringing in more money than they really were.

In all, investigators believe she did it with more than 15 home loans and made at least $130,000 over a year and a half from extra commissions off the loans.

One borrower told Channel 9 he was a first-time home buyer and trusted Hernandez.

He was surprised when federal investigators told him Hernandez created fake documents showing he had been divorced and was receiving child support payments.

He told Channel 9 he has young children and was worried because of her alleged actions he might lose his home.

Hernandez is out on bond while awaiting trial.

If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison for each bank fraud count, and another two years on the aggravated identity theft charges.

