Kissimmee man, 21, accused of issuing thousands of drug prescriptions by hacking doctors’ phones

Investigators said Friday that a 21-year-old Kissimmee man hacked e-prescribing credentials from doctors across the country.

Devin Anthony Magarian was arrested and faced a judge Friday, the culmination of a year-long investigation.

Investigators described his alleged activities as one of the most complex drug operations they have ever seen.

Magarian is accused of issuing thousands of drug prescriptions nationwide by hacking into doctors’ cellphones.

Every four weeks, a new set of doctors were compromised, investigators said.

They said Magarian messaged his customers through the Telegram app to sell them drugs, including oxycodone, promethazine and codeine.

Officials said Magarian was earning up to $250,000 a month.

The alleged scheme started to unravel when a 22-year-old was caught picking up a prescription for a man in his 50s.

“He was able to somehow compromise the cellphone, get in and get the e-prescribing credential of the doctor,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Friday during a news conference in New York. “He would then credit a fraudulent e-prescribing account using real credentials.”

Investigators said they do not know how he was able to do this.

Magarian was in New York when he was arrested.

He was allegedly there to receive $14,000 from someone who was picking up a prescription for 630 oxycodone pills.

Magarian could face up to 20 years in prison for the alleged scheme if convicted.

