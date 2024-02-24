Kissimmee man dead after jumping off bridge, ran over by unknown driver

A 53-year-old man from Kissimmee is dead after jumping off the overpass bridge of the Osceola Parkway over the Florida Turnpike and being ran over by an unknown driver on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP received a call from the Osceola Sheriff’s Office of a man sitting on the overpass bridge, FHP said. They were later notified that the man jumped from the bridge and landed in the outside southbound lane of the turnpike.

While the man was laying on on the road, an unknown vehicle in the outside southbound lane and struck the pedestrian, FHP said. The vehicle continued to travel southbound on the Florida Turnpike.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead on scene. There is no further information regarding the driver or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact FHP at (407)737-2213.

This crash remains under investigation.