Kissimmee man indicted for lying to FBI about ties to ISIS

A federal grand jury has indicted a Central Florida man on three counts of giving false statements to a federal agency.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Moad Mohamed Benkabbou of Kissimmee was asked if he had ever talked about ISIS with a person who was known to the FBI. They also asked if he had ever pledged allegiance to ISIS or made plans to travel overseas to join them.

READ: Melbourne man arrested for possessing guns, child sexual abuse material

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Benkabbou was lying when he answered no to each question.

Evidence presented during a detention hearing Thursday shows Benkabbou swore an oath to support ISIS in January of 2020 before making plans to travel to Turkey and Syria to fight for them.

WATCH: Video shows tense moments after woman allegedly killed terminally ill husband at hospital

Investigators say Benkabbou went so far as to purchase plane tickets in August 2020 and January 2021 but later canceled both tickets.

On another occasion, investigators say Benkabbou shared ISIS propaganda videos with others, including videos showing the executions of American allies fighting against ISIS.

READ: Orange County deputies resign after tip leads to investigation into them having sex on duty

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Benkabbou even shared a picture of himself dressed as an ISIS fighter captioned with the statement, “Hey crusaders, hey Jews, die within your rage.”

If convicted, Benkabbou faces up to eight years in federal prison. He’s being detained in a Central Florida jail pending trial.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.