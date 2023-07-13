Kissimmee man landed at Orlando airport with 3.2 kilograms of cocaine hidden in speaker, feds say

A man from Kissimmee was arrested Tuesday following his flight arriving at Orlando International Airport where authorities discovered more than 3 kilos cocaine hidden within a speaker in his suitcase, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Roman Batista, 38, faces charges of possession with intent to distribute and import controlled substances.

On Monday, Batista was referred for a bag exam after his flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. During the exam, a Customs and Border Protection officer noticed “anomalies” in the screening in what appeared to be a JBL brand speaker, according to the affidavit.

When asked, Batista claimed that he never took the speaker apart, though the affidavit states the officer noticed a side plate on the end of the speaker that appeared to have been removed previously.

The affidavit stated Batista did not have a charger or cable to turn on the speaker to prove it worked.

The complaint continued to say a Customs and Border Protection officer looked through a hole in the speaker and noticed taped packages inside and no electronic components.

CBP agents used a metal probe to inspect inside the speaker and found a white powdery substance when they removed the probe.

At around 3:05 p.m., CBP agents tested the substance and found it tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit said. CBPO agents then took the speaker apart and found four tightly wrapped packages consisting of 3.266 kilograms of cocaine, which is about 7 pounds.

The Orlando office for Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case.

Batista invoked his right to remain silent and stated that he would not talk without a lawyer present, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested and is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Seminole County where he’ll remain in custody until trial, according to court documents.

