Kissimmee man sentenced to 40 years for pictures of naked girl

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Kissimmee man to 40 years in prison after authorities found several nude photos of a minor girl on his cell phone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida.

Rafael Antonio Bracero-Navas, 50, was found guilty in March of seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Bracero-Navas took photos of a girl through the crack of the door as she got out of the shower, authorities said. He also kissed the girl and touched her inappropriately against her will, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“As heartbreaking as it is to work these kinds of investigations, it’s rewarding to see the lengthy prison sentences handed down to these sexual predators,” said FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

