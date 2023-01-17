Kissimmee man sentenced to federal prison for making ricin to kill former business partner

A Kissimmee man was sentenced after pleading guilty to making ricin, a biological toxin, in an attempt to kill his former business partner.

Kevin Jones, 60, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing ricin and for possessing two firearms as a convicted felon.

Jones was also ordered to forfeit the two firearms.

Jones pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022.

According to court documents, in Dec. 2021 law enforcement learned that Jones had manufactured ricin intending to use it to kill his former partner and was planning to travel out of state to where his former partner lived.

On Dec. 17, police stopped Jones, who admitted to manufacturing ricin.

According to a news release, officers found a plastic water gun in Jones’s truck, as well as five tubes filled with liquids that later tested positive for ricin.

Law enforcement found additional tubes containing ricin, along with castor beans, documents pertaining to ricin, and approximately 200 rounds of various types of ammunition in Jones’s residence.

Officers later searched a storage unit, rented by Jones, and found a rifle, handgun, silencer and approximately 3,000 rounds of various types of ammunition.

“This investigation demonstrates the strength of our law enforcement partnerships and the determination of the special agents and officers who risk their lives every day to rid our communities of dangerous individuals like Mr. Jones,” said FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge David Walker.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“We appreciate the efforts of our partners in federal law enforcement for helping to bring Mr. Jones to justice,” said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. “He is a dangerous individual who put not only the victim but the community at risk. He deserves to be in prison for a long time.”

