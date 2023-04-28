Kissimmee police chief to leave post, deputy chief to replace him

After nearly seven years heading the Kissimmee Police Department, Chief Jeff O’Dell is leaving and will be replaced by Deputy Chief Betty Holland, who was appointed by the city manager, a move announced Friday.

Holland, who was hired as deputy chief in March 2018, will begin her new job Saturday and will be sworn in Tuesday. In a statement, City Manager Mike Steigerwald praised Holland’s service with the agency as having “well positioned her to take our police department to the next level.”

Holland previously worked for 30 years at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, where she started in a civilian position and worked her way up to the rank of captain. In that role, she oversaw the Kenneth C. Thompson Institute of Public Safety, which trains incoming PCSO deputies.

“Given the growth of our police force in recent years, I am especially excited about Chief Holland’s ideas for the continued development of our police force. I believe her prior experience leading the Polk County Sheriff’s training academy will be of great benefit in preparing future leaders within our agency,” Steigerwald said.

O’Dell, who served as deputy chief until he was appointed to run KPD in 2016, will continue working as Kissimmee’s assistant city manager overseeing public safety and internal security as the city looks to “ensure a smooth transition” while O’Dell looks forward to an eventual retirement, spokesperson Samantha Scarp told the Orlando Sentinel.

“It is my honor and privilege to be selected as the new Police Chief,” Holland said in a statement. “It is my vision to always improve the agency and all of its members by continuing to build an environment that allows everyone to reach their full potential while still obtaining the goals of the city and the Police Department. I am excited to continue the legacy left by Chief O’Dell and I am looking forward to what the future brings to the Kissimmee Police Department, City of Kissimmee and the community.”

In his time as KPD chief, O’Dell implemented several reforms in how the agency operates, including de-escalation training that teaches officers to intervene should they witness misconduct by a fellow officer.

“Sometimes our emotions will get the best of us, but that’s when it’s important for another officer to step up and step in,” he told the Sentinel at the time.

He also oversaw a hiring strategy focusing on diversifying agency ranks as the city’s Hispanic population grew to outnumber white residents, who census data shows now make up just 17% citywide. Though Hispanic officers are still the minority at the agency, their numbers grew from about 28% in 2016 to 41% in 2021, according to the latest figures by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In 2018, O’Dell hired KPD’s first Hispanic captain and later, in March 2020, promoted the agency’s first Hispanic female captain.

Many of the reforms, including the purchasing of KPD’s first body cameras in his first year as chief, came before people flooded the streets to protest against police brutality in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Marching alongside protesters in Kissimmee, O’Dell had a message for those repeating chants of “Black Lives Matter”: “You absolutely matter.”

“You matter to me, you absolutely matter to everybody in the police department. And if I find out otherwise, they won’t be working here anymore,” O’Dell said at the time.

Among the biggest challenges of his administration came nearly a year into his time as chief — the murders of Sgt. Richard “Sam” Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter by a marine veteran who has since been convicted and sentenced to death. In the years since, the department under O’Dell has shown its support for their families, including organizing an escort for Baxter’s young child’s first day of school.

“They are both wonderful men, family men. They are both very committed to the community,” O’Dell said at the time of the murders. “They were the epitome of what you ask for in law enforcement officers.”

