Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges

Jason Kelly
·1 min read

A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said.

Kissimmee police Officer Plenio Massiah faces two counts of grand theft and one count of scheme to defraud.

“The Department was made aware of an instance where Massiah documented that he worked an off-duty detail, for which the victim paid the Department for such services,” the agency said. “However, the Department was unable to locate any evidence during the investigation that Massiah physically worked the off-duty detail.”

Investigators said a review of Massiah’s work history revealed other off-duty details he documented as working, but the agency could not locate evidence that he physically worked those either.

The agency said it will now begin an internal investigation into the allegations.

Massiah has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of both investigations.

