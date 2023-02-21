Kissimmee police search for gunman who shot driver

Kissimmee police need help from the community to find a shooter.

Police said the shooting happened on North Hoagland Boulevard and West Vine Street on Jan. 13.

Investigators said someone shot into a car and hurt the driver.

Read: FHP investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist in Kissimmee

Police said the victim is stable and recovering.

Investigators want to know if you recognize the car that might be involved.

Watch: Man accused of killing girlfriend, 19, had history of domestic violence abuse, ex-girlfriend says

They said it may be a 2004 to 2007 Ford Five Hundred car.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department.

Read: Realtors share why 2023 market is hectic for some, quiet for others

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.