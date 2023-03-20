Kissimmee police searching for person who shot, killed man Saturday afternoon

The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find the person who shot and killed a man in broad daylight on Saturday.

Officers said Willie Martin, 43, was found dead with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Central Avenue and Cypress Street around 1 p.m.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is described as a Black man with long dreadlocks, who was wearing a bandana at the time. Officers said the suspected gunman was caught on surveillance video getting into and out of a dark blue or green colored car, possibly a Toyota Camry. You can watch that video below.

Police said the video also shows a white pick-up truck driving on the street at the exact same time that the shooting happened. Officers said they’d like to speak to that driver as they may have valuable information for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the gunman or any general tips is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

