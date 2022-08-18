Kissimmee remembers 2 police officers killed in the line of duty 5 years ago

Thursday marks five years since two Kissimmee police officers died in the line of duty.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were shot and killed on Aug. 18, 2017.

The shooter, Everett Miller, was convicted and sentenced to death.

Miller’s sentence is now being appealed.

