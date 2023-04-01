Kissimmee search for person of interest in deadly shooting on bike path

Kissimmee search for person of interest in deadly shooting on bike path
Brittany Caldwell
·1 min read

The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest after a deadly shooting involving two teenagers.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday when the teens left an apartment complex and headed to a bike path near Dyer Boulevard and North Thacker Avenue.

According to a news release, Dheiler Cabrera, 18, was shot and killed behind the Vineyard and Cascades Apartments.

A 17-year-old was also shot in the foot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and the people involved may have all known each other.

Detectives said surveillance video showed a person in the area when the shooting happened.

Kissimmee police ask that if you have any information about the man seen in the video above, contact KPD at 407-846-3333 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

