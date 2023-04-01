Kissimmee search for person of interest in deadly shooting on bike path

The Kissimmee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest after a deadly shooting involving two teenagers.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday when the teens left an apartment complex and headed to a bike path near Dyer Boulevard and North Thacker Avenue.

According to a news release, Dheiler Cabrera, 18, was shot and killed behind the Vineyard and Cascades Apartments.

A 17-year-old was also shot in the foot but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and the people involved may have all known each other.

Detectives said surveillance video showed a person in the area when the shooting happened.

Kissimmee police ask that if you have any information about the man seen in the video above, contact KPD at 407-846-3333 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

