Kissimmee suspect arrested for driver’s license counterfeiting scheme

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Department said a Kissimmee man was arrested on Thursday, April 27th and charged with multiple counts in a counterfeit driver’s license scheme.

Police said Yonathan Rosario, 30, was charged with five third-degree felonies.

Police said the charges included unlawful possession of the personal identification information of a deceased person, fictitious driver licenses, and manufacturing counterfeit driver licenses.

According to authorities, the investigation began after the Department of Homeland Security (HSI) intercepted a package in Ohio from an international delivery service. The package contained blank cards embedded with the State of Florida hologram.

Florida Dept of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents then identified Rosario as a suspect, who was serving felony probation for fraud-related charges out of Georgia. Rosario’s Florida Probation officer and Federal agents conducted a search of his home and vehicle.

Investigators said they came up with a whole trove of evidence that included the victim’s personal information. Agents also seized sensitive tax documents, and a laptop with digital copies of stolen driver’s licenses from multiple states.

There were also instructions on how to manufacture counterfeit licenses in the state of Florida.

Rosario was booked into the Osceola County Jail on a $11,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit.

