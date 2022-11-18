Kissimmee teen arrested in stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl

Kissimmee police say they have arrested a 17-year-old in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl early Thursday morning.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers were called out to the Kensington Apartments around 6:20 a.m. Thursday for a stabbing.

The victim, 16-year-old Osceola County student Paola Pagan, was found with life-threatening injuries. Pagan was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Read: FHP: Winter Garden man arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Lake County student

Late Thursday evening, KPD said they identified a person of interest, 17-year-old Anas Muhammad.

Muhammad, who also lives at the Kensington Apartments, confessed to stabbing Pagan. He provided detectives with details and the location of the evidence connected to the crime, according to police.

Read: ‘I’m the bad person’: Port Orange woman admits to killing partner

Muhammad has been charged with murder and was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center with no bond.

Muhammad is expected to face a judge Friday afternoon.

Osceola County Schools sent a message to parents Thursday afternoon on Pagan’s death, but said that any additional information would come from Kissimmee police.

Channel 9 is at the Kensington Apartments this morning to speak with residents and gather more information. Check back for updates.





See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.