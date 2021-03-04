Kissinger says Trump, Nixon foreign policies similar, warns Biden on Iran
Dr. Henry Kissinger warns that the U.S. should continue the tough Trump policy on Iran.
Steinitz, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urged U.S. President Joe Biden to put "enormous pressure" on Iran to change its behavior and dismantle its nuclear program, which he said could affect not only the Middle East, but Europe and the United States. "All countries in the Middle East see eye to eye that this is a devastating threat that should be prevented in advance," Steinitz said at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit online conference, speaking alongside counterparts from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. "Iran is a big shadow," Steinitz said referring to the effect of Iran's actions over its neighbors Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.
Iran’s suspension from international judo events for refusing to let its athletes fight Israeli opponents was overturned by a court.
Crypto income could benefit the economy and help bring foreign funds into the country, the think tank says.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the Biden administration's foreign policy priorities, including confronting China and a new trade strategy.
Boris Johnson will act unilaterally to give supermarkets and their suppliers more time to adapt to post-Brexit trade arrangements in Northern Ireland in a major escalation of tensions with Brussels. The Prime Minister told the Commons: "The position of Northern Ireland within the UK internal market is rock solid and guaranteed... We leave nothing off the table in order to ensure we get this right." Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, confirmed that the UK is extending the grace period for supermarkets agreed with the EU last year by five months. The move sparked a fresh row with the EU, which is jointly responsible for the Northern Ireland Protocol governing trade and new border checks in the province. The European Commission said the EU had "strong concerns" over the unilateral move because "this amounts to a violation of the relevant substantive provisions of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and the good faith obligation under the Withdrawal Agreement." "This is the second time that the UK government is set to breach international law," said Lord Frost's opposite number Maros Sefcovic, referring to earlier UK threats to override the Withdrawal Agreement. The commission threatened retaliation through enforcement measures in the Withdrawal Agreement and trade deal in response. The temporary relaxation for checks on supermarkets and their suppliers had been due to expire at the end of this month under the terms of Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Withdrawal Agreement reached in 2019 and which came into force this year. However, in a written ministerial statement published on Wednesday, Mr Lewis said suppliers moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now not be required to fill out the extra paperwork for agrifoods when the deadline expires. Instead, the UK will unilaterally extend the deadline until October while continuing to try to secure agreement with the European Commission for a longer extension as requested by Michael Gove.
An Israeli military court has sentenced a prominent Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison in a plea bargain that convicted her of belonging to an outlawed group. Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been held without charge since October 2019. Israel, along with the U.S. and other Western allies, considers the PFLP a terror group.
As Islamic State fighters advanced across northern Iraq in 2014, Mazen Shemes' nine-year-old son was killed by a mortar. Five years later the 47-year-old farmer returned to the town of Qaraqosh, part of a wave of people who, supported by church leaders, re-populated its empty streets and rebuilt homes left in ruins by extremist militants and the fighting that ousted them. About half of the Christian enclave of Qaraqosh has come back since Islamic State was defeated in 2017, a rare sign of hope for a community devastated by Iraq's descent into Islamist violence after the U.S. invasion in 2003.
At least 10 rockets struck an Iraqi air base that hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces. Also, three female journalists were shot dead in Afghanistan, and a Panamanian diplomat, her husband and another family member died after their car was swept away by a Colombia river. Meanwhile, Australia's attorney general is denying a rape allegation. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joined "CBSN AM" from Johannesburg with those stories.
Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage, calling the incident environmental terrorism. The spill was caused by an oil tanker that was carrying pirated cargo from Iran to Syria last month, Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said. The vessel sailed through the Gulf and the Red Sea without radio contact, switching its tracking devices back on before passing through Egypt's Suez Canal, Gamliel told reporters.
More than 90% of Israel's 120-mile Mediterranean coastline was covered in an estimated 1,000 tons of black tar due to the spill.
Myanmar's military says it is ready to withstand sanctions and isolation after its Feb. 1 coup, a top United Nations official said on Wednesday as she urged countries to "take very strong measures" to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said 38 people died on Wednesday - the most violent day since the coup - as the military quelled protests. Schraner Burgener is due to brief the U.N. Security Council on Friday.
Government ministers and officials were following Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead by opting on Tuesday for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine approved without late-stage efficacy data, instead of the AstraZeneca one. India's health, foreign and law ministers, and state governors, all flocked to Twitter to express support for the much-criticised Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine, after it was administered to Modi on Monday.
Pope Francis is due to visit Iraq on Friday in the first-ever papal trip to the country.
The United States and Russia are upgrading space-based monitoring systems over the Arctic as strategic competition in the High North enters its most serious phase since the end of the Cold War. Russia's Arktika-M satellite entered orbit on a Soyuz rocket launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday. It is the first of two new satellites intended to give Russia an overview of weather conditions in the region and retransmit distress signals from ships, aircraft or people in remote areas as part of a rescue programme. The second satellite will be launched in 2023. The launch came after the United States and Canada announced they would beef-up their Cold-war era early warning system in response to increasing Russian and Chinese activity in the region US President Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime minister, said they would increase spending on the Northern American Aerospace Defence Command after bilateral talks on February 23. Norad, a network of satellites, Radar stations and airbases in Alaska and Northern Canada, was first developed in the 1950s to give allies early warning of a Soviet attack over the North Pole, but has been superseded in recent years by hypersonic missiles developed by Russia and China. The Arctic has warmed more than twice as fast as the global average during the past three decades, sparking a rush for resources and control of sea routes as the ice melts. Russia is seeking to exploit newly accessible mineral resources and develop activity along the Northern Sea Route across its northern flank. It has also reopened several military bases in the region and invested in specialist Arctic warfare units over the past decade. The United States, several Nordic countries and China have also shown interest in protecting their influence in the region. China last year announced its own plans to launch a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)-based satellite to monitor sea ice conditions and shipping routes. Russia will take over the two-year rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council, which also includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States, this year. Anton Kobyakov, president Vladimir Putin’s advisor on Arctic affairs, has said priorities of the presidency will include the status of indigenous peoples, preserving ecosystems and biodiversity, developing tourism, and attracting investment.