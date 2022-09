Reuters

Russia's Rusal said on Friday that speculation the aluminium producer was planning to offload metal into London Metal Exchange (LME) registered warehouses was misleading. The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for trading industrial metals, said on Thursday it was considering a consultation on whether Russian aluminium, nickel and copper should continue to be traded and stored in its system. Rusal, the world's largest producer of aluminium outside China, has not been directly targeted by the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.