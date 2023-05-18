Kit Kat to release limited-edition churro flavor in June

Kit Kat is giving churro lovers a break. The popular candy bar brand is celebrating National Churro Day with the release of its newest flavor modeled after the tasty deep-fried doughy treats.

The limited-edition Kit Kat Churro will go on sale nationwide next month on June 6. The day is recognized as the promotional holiday for the crunchy, chewy and cinnamon-dusted doughnut-like snack, which has its roots in Spain and Portugal dating back to the 1500s.

For its newest mashup, iconic candy giant Hershey has added “buttery churro-flavored creme with sugar” to Kit Kat’s crispy wafers. The 88-year-old brand recently released fruity cereal, blueberry muffin, birthday cake and lemon crisp versions.

“We love seeing fans’ responses to our limited-edition Kit Kat flavors — especially one as universally loved as churros,” brand manager Alex Herzog said in Wednesday’s announcement. “We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair.”

Kit Kat Churros will come in standard, king, and snack size, and will only be available while supplies last.