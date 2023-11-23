Kitchen fire leaves family with little damage in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a kitchen fire was the cause of house fire in northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews were called to a house fire near NW 82nd and Western at about 12:45 p.m. Crews say they were met with flames and smoke upon arrival, but quickly attacked and extinguished the blaze.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

Authorities confirm this was a kitchen fire and the fire has been put out with no one hurt.

Neighbors suffered damage to their home, according to fire officials.

No further information has been released at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.